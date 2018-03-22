Player Blurb: Andrew Brown, DT, Virginia
NFL Draft analysis for Andrew Brown, DT, Virginia
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Bland career at Virginia mainly as five technique devouring blocks. Has a Pro Bowl first-step and the heavy hands to thrive inside as a three-technique despite his taller frame. Athleticism isn't a concern. Likely wide-ranging opinions on his pro potential.
College Recap:
A five-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite out of Chesapeake, Va., Andrew Brown battled through injuries in his first two seasons at Virginia. Despite his ranking out of high school and obvious physical credentials, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive lineman couldn’t crack the rotation regularly in Jon Tenuta’s defense under then head coach Mike London, appearing in just 16 games and registering just 10 tackles in his first two seasons. When London resigned and Bronco Mendenhall was hired, Brown’s career started mirroring his projected course out of high school. He broke through as a junior with a 38-tackle, six-sack, 13-tackle-for-loss campaign. Brown entered his senior campaign with high expectations. Despite falling short of his double-digit sack prediction, he had his best season to date, going from just a pass rusher to a complete player. Brown finished the 2017 season with 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for losses, all the while facing double and sometimes triple teams as the key threat in Mendenhall’s three-man front. - Jamie Oakes
-
