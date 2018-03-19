Player Blurb: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Cornerback with good height, skinny frame. Not outstanding in any area, but not a liability anywhere either. Fluid movement skills, adequate speed. Reliable as a blitzer and tackler. Solid albeit unspectacular prospect.

College Recap:

A four-star recruit out of Woodbury, N.J., Anthony Averett took some time to develop out of high school. Possibly the top prep long jumper in the nation, Averett redshirted in 2013 and only played in one game in 2014. As a redshirt sophomore in 2015, he saw his special teams role increase to six games, and after three years in the program Averett secured a starting job at left cornerback in 2016. He totaled 48 stops on the season, including 39 solo tackles, and also produced three tackles for loss (-19 yards), a team-leading eight pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles. Returning as one of the Crimson Tide’s veterans in 2017, Averett started every game at left cornerback during Alabama’s championship-winning season. At 6-foot, 185 pounds, the redshirt senior collected 48 tackles, including four for a loss (-23 yards), and tied for second on the team with eight pass breakups. Averett added his first career interception with a return of 30 yards to his season-long totals and registered 32 of his tackles against the pass to lead the Tide. Along with fellow defensive back Tony Brown and wideout Robert Foster, Averett is considered one of the fastest players on Alabama’s roster for the last two seasons. - Charlie Potter, BamaOnLine