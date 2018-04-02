Player Blurb: Anthony Winbush, DE, Ball State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Undersized stand-up rusher who plays with a high motor but lacks the necessary burst, bend or power to be a productive player at the NFL level. Could carve out a situational role.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Indianapolis, Winbush saw limited action in his first season before racking up a team-high five sacks as a sophomore, including at least half a sack in five straight games to open the season. He joined the starting lineup as a junior and notched 24 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, while managing 8.5 sacks and forcing a pair of fumbles.

Winbush's best year came in 2017, when he delivered 11.5 sacks and more than doubled his career tackle total with 51 total tackles, including 16.5 for loss, and five fumbles forced. He started the season with a three-sack performance at Illinois and had at least one sack in each of the following threee games, two of which were wins for his team. He was named first-team All-Mid-American Conference for his efforts as a senior. -- R.J. White