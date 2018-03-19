Player Blurb: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
NFL Draft analysis for Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
Draft Prospect Outlook:
High-caliber movement skills and explosion at times. Not consistent there. Great yards-after-the-catch ability. Slightly built. Not a contested-catch master. Impressive return skills.
College Recap:
Widely considered Florida's top offensive player entering the 2017 season, receiver Antonio Callaway had posted an impressive production line in his first two seasons on campus. He recorded 89 catches for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns, while also adding 653 yards and two touchdowns on punt returns. However, Callaway's time at Florida was marred by off-the-field incidents, which ultimately ended his 2017 season before it began. He was one of nine Gators players suspended for the season for his alleged role in a credit card fraud scam. His legal issues have been wrapped up, as Callaway agreed to a pretrial intervention that will get his felony fraud charges dropped as long as he meets the conditions of the agreement. Callaway is an extremely talented player but will have to convince NFL teams his off-the-field issues are in the past. - Thomas Goldkamp, GatorBait.net
