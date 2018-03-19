Player Blurb: Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Amazing movement ability and suddeness for a 6-foot-5 wideout. Often made highlight-reel catches at Florida State. Production was limited mainly due to below-average quarterback play in 2017. Possesses all the components to be a No. 1 wideout on the outside.

College Recap:

Drawing comparisons to former FSU standout Kelvin Benjamin, Tate came to Tallahassee as a four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. Regarded for his size, the product out of Tampa, Fla., quickly proved that he was more than just a red-zone threat. He garnered significant buzz for his grace and athleticism, although a foot injury slowed him down as a freshman (32 total snaps). Tate gradually became a bigger factor in FSU’s pro-style offense, accounting for 409 receiving yards as a sophomore and 548 as a junior while totaling 16 touchdowns in the two-year span. Tate was able to regularly utilize his wide catch radius to make big plays downfield as a junior. He was on the verge of a monster game against N.C. State early in 2017, recording 138 yards on nine catches before suffering a dislocated shoulder early in the second half. Tate played through the injury for the remainder of the season, coming up with several timely touchdown receptions in close games against Wake Forest, Miami and Duke. Tate declared for the NFL Draft following a three-touchdown performance against Southern Miss in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl. -- Brendan Sonnone