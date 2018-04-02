Player Blurb: Austin Corbett, C, Nevada

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Violent hand-usage offensive lineman who can play tackle but is probably a guard at the next level. Above-average mobility and balance. Will jolt defenders backward with his initial strike.

College Recap:

A walk-on out of Sparks, Nevada, Corbett started 12 games at left tackle as a redshirt freshman for a Nevada team that finished third in the conference in sacks allowed with 20. He was named honorable mention All-Mountain West as a sophomore for his work at left tackle and then to the second team as a junior. As a senior, Corbett was elevated again, being named to All-Mountain West first team. -- R.J. White