Player Blurb: Austin Corbett, C, Nevada
NFL Draft analysis for Austin Corbett, C, Nevada
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Violent hand-usage offensive lineman who can play tackle but is probably a guard at the next level. Above-average mobility and balance. Will jolt defenders backward with his initial strike.
College Recap:
A walk-on out of Sparks, Nevada, Corbett started 12 games at left tackle as a redshirt freshman for a Nevada team that finished third in the conference in sacks allowed with 20. He was named honorable mention All-Mountain West as a sophomore for his work at left tackle and then to the second team as a junior. As a senior, Corbett was elevated again, being named to All-Mountain West first team. -- R.J. White
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up