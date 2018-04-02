Player Blurb: Austin Golson, C, Auburn

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Very experienced interior offensive linemen. Has a tendency to lunge to initiate contact. Limited athleticism, power, and can play with high pad level. Good with angles.

College Recap:

A four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, the Prattville, Alabama, native started his career at Ole Miss playing 12 games as a true freshman. He played mostly at guard for an offense that produced the most total yards in school history (6,153). Golson sat out a year after transferring to Auburn in 2014.

The 6-foot-5, 304-pounder was the Tigers' most versatile offensive lineman over the next three years. He spent 2015 and much of 2016 as the team’s starting center. As a senior, the team captain played all five positions on the offensive line, earning high praise from the coaching staff and his teammates for his consistency wherever he lined up. -- Michael Niziolek