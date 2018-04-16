Player Blurb: Azeem Victor, ILB, Washington
NFL Draft analysis for Azeem Victor, ILB, Washington
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Needs to get much faster and speed up his play-processing against the run and pass. Gets latched onto too many blocks in the run game.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Pomona, California, Victor saw limited action as a freshman but made a big impact the following season, racking up 95 tackles (9.5 for loss) with 1.5 sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception. He'd see his next two seasons cut short however, first by a broken leg after recording 68 tackles (three for loss) in 10 games as a junior. He was still voted first-team All-Pac-12 for his efforts.
Victor made five starts in nine games before being suspended to end the year due to a DUI charge. The abbreviated year led to the linebacker managing just 30 tackles, three passes defensed and two sacks, with one coming in a 10-tackle game against Colorado and the other in his final collegiate appearance against Stanford. -- R.J. White
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...