Player Blurb: Azeem Victor, ILB, Washington

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Needs to get much faster and speed up his play-processing against the run and pass. Gets latched onto too many blocks in the run game.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Pomona, California, Victor saw limited action as a freshman but made a big impact the following season, racking up 95 tackles (9.5 for loss) with 1.5 sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception. He'd see his next two seasons cut short however, first by a broken leg after recording 68 tackles (three for loss) in 10 games as a junior. He was still voted first-team All-Pac-12 for his efforts.

Victor made five starts in nine games before being suspended to end the year due to a DUI charge. The abbreviated year led to the linebacker managing just 30 tackles, three passes defensed and two sacks, with one coming in a 10-tackle game against Colorado and the other in his final collegiate appearance against Stanford. -- R.J. White