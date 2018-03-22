Player Blurb: Billy Price, C, Ohio State
NFL Draft analysis for Billy Price, C, Ohio State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Extremely exprienced interior lineman who plays with a noticeable mean streak and power. Constantly battles. Somewhat limited lateral movement. Tremendous puller and rarely caught out of position while on the move. Susceptible to counter moves at times and can be late reconizing twists. Better as run-blocker than a pass-blocker now.
College Recap:
A four-star recruit out of the Youngstown, Ohio, area, Price came to Ohio State as a defensive tackle. However, he was quickly converted to offensive line and redshirted in 2013. Then in 2014 as a redshirt freshman, he took over as the Buckeyes’ starting left guard and helped OSU win the national championship that season. He remained Ohio State’s starter at LG through the 2016 season, a year in which he was named first-team All-American.
In 2017, Price switched positions to center, and the transition was very smooth. He repeated as a first-team All-American and won the Rimington Award as the best center in college football. The two-time captain also set the Ohio State school record by starting a total of 55 games during his career. - Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
