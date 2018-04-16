Player Blurb: Boston Scott, RB, Louisiana Tech

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Smooth, multi-cut scat back who glides through intended rushing lanes and is adept at finding the cutback. Quicker than fast but isn't slow down the field by any stretch. Nasty jump-cut. Small, slender frame.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Zachary, Louisiana, Scott didn't play much until his redshirt sophomore season, when he amassed 275 yards on 34 carries and 251 yards on nine kick returns. He first flashed his upside in the 2015 New Orleans Bowl, breaking a 77-yard run as part of a 106-yard performance on just four carries. Scott earned a bigger role as a junior, playing in all 14 games and even making one start. He finished the year with 515 yards on just 74 carries (7.4 YPC) with six TDs as well as 125 yards on 11 receptions and 199 yards on 10 kick returns. His big performance came against Rice, when he took a career-high 15 carries for 137 yards with three TDs.

Scott finally saw rebular work as a feature back late in the second half of his senior season and finished the year with 1,047 yards on 183 carries (5.7 YPC) with eight TDs as well as 20 catches for 181 yards and a receiving TD. He again scored three TDs against Rice but broke out completely in the final stretch of his collegiate career, topping 100 yards in each of his final three games while getting at least 20 carries in each. -- R.J. White