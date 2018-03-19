Player Blurb: Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

Draft Prospect Outlook:

People-mover on the interior. Taller guard prospect with plus mobility. Slightly lacks lateral agility to deal with quick pass-rushers. NFL-ready guard. Scheme-versatile.

College Recap:

Braden Smith's junior season solidified him as one of the Tigers' best offensive linemen as he was named a first-team member of the All-SEC team. He was the No. 3 offensive guard according to 247Sports Composite coming out of high school and lived up to the hype after his junior season, setting him up for a big senior year as an offensive guard and tackle. Smith lived up to expectations as a first-team All-American on three major lists, including the Associated Press and CBS. He started 41 games in his career, including all 14 in 2017. He started every game at right guard in 2017, providing the Tigers a strong pulling guard in a potent running game. He also has experience at tackle, where he could play in the NFL if needed. - Brandon Marcello, AuburnUndercover