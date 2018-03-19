Player Blurb: Braden Smith, OG, Auburn
NFL Draft analysis for Braden Smith, OG, Auburn
Draft Prospect Outlook:
People-mover on the interior. Taller guard prospect with plus mobility. Slightly lacks lateral agility to deal with quick pass-rushers. NFL-ready guard. Scheme-versatile.
College Recap:
Braden Smith's junior season solidified him as one of the Tigers' best offensive linemen as he was named a first-team member of the All-SEC team. He was the No. 3 offensive guard according to 247Sports Composite coming out of high school and lived up to the hype after his junior season, setting him up for a big senior year as an offensive guard and tackle. Smith lived up to expectations as a first-team All-American on three major lists, including the Associated Press and CBS. He started 41 games in his career, including all 14 in 2017. He started every game at right guard in 2017, providing the Tigers a strong pulling guard in a potent running game. He also has experience at tackle, where he could play in the NFL if needed. - Brandon Marcello, AuburnUndercover
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...
-
Draft: Ranking the interior OLs' skills
This is the sixth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
NFL Mock: Bills get QB, Barkley falls
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Baker Mayfield starring in a documentary
The Oklahoma product is documenting his fight against 'Haterade' in the lead-up to the 2018...
-
Mock: Free agency shakes up the board
Two big trades, five QBs in the first 15 picks, and Barkley lands in a surprising destinat...
-
Draft: Ranking the OTs' skills
This is the fifth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...