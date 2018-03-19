Player Blurb: Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Center prospect with NFL-caliber size and play strength. Technician when working to second-level and with reach blocks. Only problem is slight issue with lateral movement against quicker gap-shooters.

College Recap:

A former three-star recruit out of Handley High School in Roanoke, Ala., Bozeman arrived in Tuscaloosa without much fanfare and redshirted in his first year on campus. The 6-foot-5, 317-pounder spent the following two seasons primarily as a reserve offensive lineman, spending time at both guard and center. He appeared in nine games in 2014 with two starts against Arkansas and Texas A&M, and then played in all 15 games off the bench in 2015. But Bozeman carved out a role as the starting center in 2016 and anchored an offensive line that was one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the nation’s best offensive line unit. Bozeman entered 2017 as the leader of Alabama’s offensive line and the redshirt senior didn’t disappoint, starting every game and playing 866 snaps over the course of the season. He excelled in both pass protection, allowing just four total pressures and two sacks, and as a run blocker, recording 19 knockdown blocks and helping pave the way for the Crimson Tide to rank 13th nationally in rushing offense at 250.6 yards per game. He was voted a unanimous second-team All-American and capped off his college career by helping the Crimson Tide claim their fifth national title in nine seasons. - Chance Linton, 247Sports