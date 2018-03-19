Player Blurb: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Large, long, and sturdy defensive end with developed pass-rush moves and heavy hands to beat offensive tackles in many ways. Rarely pushed off his spot when setting the edge. Burst is impressive for his size. Some bend to his game too. Squeaky clean prospect. Top 10 pick.

College Recap:

Coming into NC State as a three-star outside linebacker in the 2014 class, Bradley Chubb transformed his body and his playing style. Chubb added 50 pounds between the start of his freshman year to his junior campaign, resulting in two straight seasons with double-digit tackles for loss and a total of 15 sacks as a sophomore and junior. While he could have left after his standout 2016 season and been a third- to fourth-round lock in the 2017 NFL Draft, he rolled the dice and returned for his senior year to solidify himself as a first-rounder. He did more than just that in his final season with NC State. Chubb established himself as one of the elite edge rushers in the country with career highs in sacks (10), tackles for loss (26) and total tackles (39) as a senior. He now leaves the Wolfpack as the record holder in sacks (26) and tackles for loss (53), surpassing former No. 1 overall pick Mario Williams in both categories. Chubb has a tenaciousness that will carry over to the NFL and a motor that never stops running. And after betting on himself as a senior, Chubb has a chance to join Williams as a top-10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. - R. Cory Smith, PackPride