Player Blurb: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T
NFL Draft analysis for Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Small-school tackle with serious NFL size, length, and plus athleticism. Gets very high when moving to the second level but when accurate, he plays with good power. Could stand to add some strength to withstand bull rushes. Feet can stop once he makes contact in pass pro. Developmental prospect.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Kannapolis, NC, Parker was third-team all-MEAC as a freshman left tackle. He broke out in 2015, earning MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year honors while starting all 12 games. He helped the Aggies finish with the No. 1 offense and No. 1 rushing offense in the conference as a junior while helping block for Tarik Cohen. He was awarded MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year once again as a junior. Parker was again named MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year for his senior campaign, while also earned him first-team FCS All-American honors from the Associated Press. -- R.J. White
