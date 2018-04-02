Player Blurb: Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Small slot wideout with good but not great quickness and yards-after-the-catch ability. Willing to lay his body on the line to make catches with high-degree of difficulty but not consistent in that area. Downfield speed leaves much to be desired.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Raleigh, NC, Berrios made four starts as a true freshman while playing in all 12 games, finishing with 21 catches for 232 yards and three TDs. He suffered an early injury as a sophomore and didn't see many targets when healthy, ending up with just 86 receiving yards on 12 catches (as well as 72 yards on four rushes). Berrios began to emerge as a punt returner in his sophomore year and served as the team's primary punt return man as a junior, gaining 215 yards on 19 returns and taking one back for a touchdown. He added 178 yards and two TDs on 12 catches with the offense.

Berrios finally took center stage as an offensive weapon in his senior year, putting together a campaign that earned him third-team All-ACC honors as a receiver and honorable mention as a returner, where he averaged 15.9 yards per return. Berrios caught 55 passes for 679 yards and nine TDs on offense, more than doubling his career production in all three categories. He had four straight games with a score to open the year, including a 105-yard effort against Toledo and an eight-catch, two-TD game against Florida State. -- R.J. White