Player Blurb: Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss
NFL Draft analysis for Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Strong, power edge-rusher / defensive tackle hybrid. High-energy player who can convert speed to power but isn't quick around the edge, mainly due to his weight. Displays effective swipe move and can anchor and disengage on run plays. Unspectacular but solid prospect.
College Recap:
Speaks was a four-star recruit out of Callaway High School in Jackson, Mississippi, who signed with Ole Miss in the 2014 class. He was redshirted in 2014, but made a splash when he hit the field in 2015. He played in every game and made two starts, recording 32 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and a sack.
His sophomore season in 2016 saw a slight decline in production (28 tackles, one sack, 1.5 TFLs), but he bounced back with a junior campaign in which he earned second-team All-SEC honors with 67 tackles and seven sacks. As Speaks' junior season progressed, there was no doubt he planned to leave the program a year early. He declared for the NFL Draft in January. -- David Johnson
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up