Player Blurb: Brett Toth, OT, Army

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Big, strong, run-blocking specialist. Has NFL left tackle size and power. Slow movement in pass protection will hurt him against professional edge-rushers.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Charleston, South Carolina, Toth saw limited action as a freshman before making his first career start in 2015 at right tackle. He started 26 games over the past two seasons for Army's improved offensive line.

Toth has said that his NFL career will be put on hold until he fulfills a two-year service commitment in the United States Army. -- R.J. White