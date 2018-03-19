Player Blurb: Brian Allen, C, Michigan State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Somewhat undersized center in need of more overall strength. Technically sound in all phases. Punches within the strike zone frequently, gets to the second level but isn't quick in doing so. Can be overpowered by bull rushes. Solid albeit unspectacular.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit ranked among the best centers in his class, Brian Allen played both guard spots and center as a true freshman in 2014. He made his first start in Week 4, and he went on to play in 12 games on the way to becoming a first-team Freshman All-American with 25.5 knockdowns and only a half sack allowed in 316 snaps. As a sophomore, Allen started 12 of 14 appearances, with 10 coming at left guard and two at center, and was a second-team All-Big Ten performer for the conference champion Spartans. Allen earned second-team All-Big Ten honors again in 2016 as the only Michigan State offensive lineman to start all 12 games, as he made at least two starts at all three interior line positions. For the first time in his career, Allen played only one position up front for the Spartans as a senior, starting all 13 games at center. Although Allen, whose older brother played center at MSU and spent time with the New Orleans Saints, again received second-team All-Big Ten honors, he was the highest rated center in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus and finished with 86 knockdowns in 908 snaps. The durable offensive lineman missed only a handful of plays all season and finished his career making 28 straight starts.