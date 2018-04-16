Player Blurb: Bunmi Rotimi, DE, Old Dominion

Draft Prospect Outlook:

NFL defensive end size and power behind his punch at the point of attack. Not a top-flight athlete regarding his quickness or speed.

College Recap:

A two-star recruit our of Alexandria, Virginia, Rotimi started twice at defensive tackle as a redshirt freshman and 11 times at the position the following year, when he racked up 36 total tackles (six for loss) with 4.5 sacks. He was moved to defensive end as a junior and had his best season, earning honorable mention All-C-USA honors after racking up 44 total tackles (10 for loss) with seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

Rotimi stuck at defensive end as a senior and was again named honorable mention All-C-USA, totaling 28 tackles (6.5 for loss) with 5.5 sacks in just nine games (seven starts). He opened the season with two sacks against Albany and followed that up with 1.5 sacks at Massachusetts, but was hurt in the next game and missed three games in all due to injury. -- R.J. White