Player Blurb: Cam Phillips, WR, Virginia Tech

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Flashy, make-you-miss possession receiver. Defensive backs don't want to see him in space. Quickness is more impressive than his downfield speed. Sure-handed. Smaller stature. Mid-round selection.

College Recap:

For three-years, former 247Sports four-star wide receiver Cam Phillips played in the shadow of Isaiah Ford. As a true freshman in 2014-15, Phillips recorded 40 receptions for 498 yards and three touchdowns followed up by a sophomore campaign that saw 49 receptions and 582 yards and just two scores. During his two seasons under Frank Beamer, Phillips did not record a single 100-yard receiving game. Under Head Coach Justin Fuente, Phillips began to emerge as a top target for the Hokies offense, almost doubling his production as a junior with 76 receptions for 983 yards and five scores, including a six reception, 115-yard outing in the 2016 Belk Bowl resulting in the game MVP award. As a senior, Phillips became a No. 1 receiver after Ford declared for the NFL Draft and he made the most of his opportunity recording 71 receptions for 964 yards and seven touchdowns, missing his final collegiate game due to injury. In the third week of the season, Phillips recorded a school-record 14 receptions against East Carolina. He leaves Virginia Tech as the program leader in career receptions (236) and receiving yards (3,027). - Evan Watkins, VTScoop