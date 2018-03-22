Player Blurb: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
NFL Draft analysis for Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Prototypical man-to-man cornerback. Emanates physicality in all phases of the game. Tall with sturdy build. Long arms. Change-of-direction is average. Aggressivess, athleticism, and long arms lead to plenty of pass breakups.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Miami, Davis saw starts for Auburn as a true freshman in 2015, totaling 56 tackles and half a sack while intercepting three passes and totaling eight pass break-ups. He had a season-high 11 tackles in the Birmingham Bowl against Memphis as well as the half-sack. Davis was a fixture in the starting lineup as a sophomore, totaling 46 tackles (two for loss) with 10 pass break-ups. He managed five tackles and a forced fumble at Alabama to close out the regular season before adding four tackles against Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
Davis was named second-team All-American by the Associated Press for a junior campaign that featured 34 total tackles, one interception, 10 pass break-ups, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He had 11 solo tackles and two passes defensed in a tough, low-scoring game at Clemson early in the year. -- R.J. White
