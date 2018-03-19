Player Blurb: Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Good-sized long-strider who builds up legitimate downfield speed. Above-average ability in contested-catch situations. Hits top gear quickly after the catch. Could add more strength and wiggle at the next level.

College Recap:

Wilson, whose dad was a receiver in the NFL for seven seasons, was an all-state quarterback as a high-school senior in Tennessee. After failing to receive any scholarship offers at the highest level of college football, he took his talents to Coffeyville Community College, where he honed his craft as a receiver. After transferring to Boise State before junior season, Wilson made an immediate impact on the field, racking up 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 56 catches. As a senior, Wilson caught 83 passes for 1,511 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 13-catch, 209-yard effort against Virginia in September. He saved his best for last, grabbing 10 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown in a Las Vegas Bowl win over Oregon. That huge performance capped a three-game stretch were he managed at least seven catches and 130 yards in each game. - R.J. White