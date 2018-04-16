Player Blurb: Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Impressive combine effort but doesn't play to that type of athleticism or straight-line speed. Not a powerful tackler and not a dynamic click-and-close defender from a bail technique or zone.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Winder, Georiga, Sullivan notched 43 total tackles as a true freshman, recovering a fumble in his first career game and notching his first career interception as well as a season-best eight tackles in a loss at Clemson. Sullivan stepped up the following season, with 50 total tackles, including 42 solo, along with 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, eight passes defensed and two interceptions, returning one for a TD at Arkansas State. He had a career-best three picks his junior year, with four passes defenses, one forced fumble and 43 total tackles (one for loss) while playing for the only FBS defense to not allow a play of 50 yards or longer.

Sullivan earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors as a senior, recording 46 tackles, including 41 solo stops, with one tackle for loss, one interception, five passes defensed and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, which came in a win at Georgia Southern. Sullivan's senior campaign included making 10 solo tackles in a win over Louisiana-Monroe and recording a tackle for loss in the team's Cure Bowl win over Western Kentucky. -- R.J. White