Player Blurb: Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Smaller-sized runner with exceptional acceleration to the corner and when he shifts into his top gear through the second level. Runs hard between the tackles. Agility is good but subtle. Not a big jump-cut back. Decent late-round value.

College Recap:

A three-star recruit out of Harrisburg, Penn., Edmonds was named FCS's top freshman in 2014 after rushing for 1,838 yards and 23 touchdowns on 294 carries, chipping in 121 yards and another TD on 19 catches. He was named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore, with 1,648 yards and 20 scores on 251 carries as well as 383 yards and five scores on 31 receptions. It was more of the same for Edmonds as a junior, as he managed a career-best 7.0 yards per carry while rushing for 1,799 yards and 19 touchdowns on 257 attempts, adding 272 yards and one touchdown on 25 receptions.

Edmonds had a shot at the all-time FCS rushing going into his senior year, but leg injuries caused him to play in just seven games. He finished his final season with 136 carries, 577 yards and five touchdowns, along with 11 catches and 129 receiving yards. He broke 100 yards on the ground just once in 2017, but that was in his final game, as he rolled up 185 yards and two scores on 28 carries against Bucknell. -- R.J. White