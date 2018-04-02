Player Blurb: Chris Herndon, TE, Miami

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Long, imposing tight end with enormous wingspan. Takes a lot of time to build speed down the field. Big frame helps him when facing contact after he catches the football. Willing run-blocker despite body-type suggesting he's split-out tight end.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Norcross, Georgia, Herndon saw sparing work as a true freshman before making a mark in 2015, catching 18 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown, which came in an early season win over Nebraska. He made 12 starts as a junior, catching 28 passes for 334 yards and two scores.

Herndon made 11 starts in his senior season but missed out on the ACC Championship and Orange Bowl after suffering an injury in the final regular-season game. He finished the year with career bests in receptions (40), yards (477) and touchdowns (four). His biggest performance was a 10-catch, 96-yard game against Syracuse that kicked off a run of three straight weeks with a touchdown. -- R.J. White