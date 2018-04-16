Player Blurb: Chris Jones, CB, Nebraska
NFL Draft analysis for Chris Jones, CB, Nebraska
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Decent height, adequate build but good length for the cornerback spot. Explosive athlete. Has trouble finding the football at times down the field. Above-average mirroring skills.
College Recap:
A three-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Florida, Jones avoided a redshirt as a freshman and was a standout on Nebraska’s special teams units, making seven tackles and recovering a fumble. With Nebraska struggling to stop the pass in 2015, Jones found his way into the starting lineup and recorded 25 tackles and two interceptions. His finest year at Nebraska came as a junior. Jones started all 13 games, finishing with 37 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions -- including a pick-six in Nebraska’s win over Indiana.
Jones was expected to anchor Nebraska’s defense in 2017, but a knee injury suffered in July wiped out the first half of his senior season. Jones attacked his rehab and returned to action for Nebraska’s game with Wisconsin -- well ahead of schedule. Jones started the final six games of the year for the Huskers, recording 37 tackles and a sack as a senior. -- Michael Bruntz
