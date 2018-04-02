Player Blurb: Chris Lacy, WR, Oklahoma State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall, slender build. Flashes desired change-of-direction ability to run one-cut routes. Somewhat reliable hands catcher. Lacks long speed or agility in the open field. Willing but not overly powerful blocker.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of DeSoto, Texas, Lacy didn't see much work his first two seasons, combining for 167 yards on 12 catches. He did have two TDs as a sophomore, with both coming in a win over Kansas. Lacy was further integrated into the offense in his junior year, catching 31 passes for 489 yards and three scores. He again had a two-TD day, this time against West Virginia, and put up back-to-back 100-yard games later in the season against Texas Tech and TCU.

Lacy didn't have any performance as notable in his senior season as his big games in 2016. He finished the year with 264 yards on 20 catches with no TDs as well as a 26-yard rush. Still, he earned an invite to the combine and could profile as a player who does much more on the professional level than he did in college. -- R.J. White