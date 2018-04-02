Player Blurb: Chris Worley, LB, Ohio State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Between-the-tackles run-stopping specialist. Doesn't have the speed to be productive tackler on the outside or in coverage. Rarely misses a tackle. Niche defender.

College Recap:

A three-star recruit from Cleveland, Worley arrived at Ohio State as a safety. After redshirting in 2013 and bulking up about 30 pounds to 225, he was moved to outside linebacker where he was a backup for two seasons (2014-15). Worley took over as a starter in 2016, and finished the season with 69 tackles (43 solo) and 4.5 tackles-for-loss. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

As a fifth-year senior in 2017, Worley began the season as the Buckeyes' starting middle linebacker. After suffering an injury that caused him to miss three games, Worley was moved back to outside linebacker where he finished the season as a starter. Playing in a total of 11 games, he had 56 tackles (35 solo) with five TFLs. He repeated as an honorable mention all-conference selection, and played in the East-West Shrine Game. -- Dave Biddle