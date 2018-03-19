Player Blurb: Christian Campbell, CB, Penn State
NFL Draft analysis for Christian Campbell, CB, Penn State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Lengthy cornerback with slightly skinny frame. Willing run-lane filler on the outside. Occasional missed tackles. Struggles a bit with change of direction. Adequate ball skills. Athleticism and overall potential to be decent CB2.
College Recap:
Campbell arrived at Penn State in 2014 as a rare recruit to make the trip north from Alabama, where he earned three-star status out of high school. He played sparingly on defense until his junior season, when he logged nearly 50 percent of all the Nittany Lions' snaps, caught his first interception and forced a fumble. When starting boundary cornerback John Reid went down the following offseason, Campbell stepped in as the team's new starter. Playing all 13 games as a senior, the 6'1 cover man registered two team highs with 13 passes defensed and a pair of forced fumbles. He also reeled in an interception and picked up a sack against Michigan. Campbell's efforts then landed him an invitation to the 2018 Senior Bowl. - Andrew Callahan, Lions247
-
-
-
-
-
-
