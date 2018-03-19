Player Blurb: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Slot receiver with flashes of elite top-end speed, just not consistent in that department. Not a major yards-after-the-catch threat. Underneath option with the ability to make difficult catches.

College Recap:

Entering the 2017 season, Kirk was a consensus preseason All-American who was on the watch list for several college football awards, including the Maxwell, Biletnikoff and Hornung Award. He was a do-it-all athlete for the Aggies who not only was the SEC's top returning pass catcher but also the NCAA's active leader in punt return average and punts returned for touchdowns. He entered the year needing only 793 all-purpose yards to become only Texas A&M's sixth player ever to accumulate 4,000 career yards and only 63 receiving yards to reach 2,000 for his career. Kirk finished his career with 234 receptions for 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns as a receiver and seven touchdowns as a returner (six on punts) for the Aggies. Kirk was named a first-team All-SEC selection as an all-purpose player and a return specialist. He also was a second-team All-SEC wide receiver. His final game in a Texas A&M uniform might have served as the best audition tape, as he recorded 13 catches for 189 and three touchdowns against Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl. He finished the game with 219 all-purpose yards. - Damon Sayles, Gigem247