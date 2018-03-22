Player Blurb: Colby Gossett, G, Appalachian State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

NFL-size for the guard position. Played right tackle and right guard in college. Good leg drive once he latches on in the run game. Mediocre-at-best athlete who has trouble getting round on twists and against smaller-quicker penetrators.

College Recap:

A two-star recruit out of Cumming, Georgia, Gossett started seven games at right guard as a redshirt freshman, starting a string of 46 consecutive starts over the rest of his college career. His play in 2016 earned him first-team All-Sun Belt honors as a junior.

Gossett continued his great play in his senior season, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors once again. He allowed no sacks during his senior year while committing just three penalties for 9-4 Appalachian State. -- R.J. White