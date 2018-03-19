Player Blurb: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall, muscular rebounder who'll instantly be a consistent deep threat in the NFL due to his high-pointing ability and large frame. Deceptive wiggle and quickness after the catch. Great long speed. Round 1 prospect.

College Recap:

A three-star recruit out of Brenham, Tex., Courtland Sutton received a medical redshirt his freshman season at SMU, after playing in just two games. When Chad Morris took over and found Sutton, he had caught two passes after being switched over from safety. Sutton had team highs in catches (49), yards (862) and touchdowns (9) in 2015. In 2016, he caught 76 balls for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a matchup nightmare for teams. Expectations were sky-high when Sutton returned for his junior season. He was a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate, albeit a long-shot. Sutton finished with 1,085 yards and 12 touchdowns. While statistically, it was a strong year, Sutton did disappear at times, notably against TCU with one catch for zero yards, but also in a loss to Top 25 Memphis, again with one catch. Sutton's talent though dictated a lot of double-coverage, allowing SMU's offense to flourish and end the regular season in the Top 10 of total offense. - Billy Embody, PonyStampede.com