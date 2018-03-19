Player Blurb: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Make-you-miss wideout in running back body. Desired concentration when tracking the football and the athleticism and strong hands to reel in tough catches. Quicker than fast. Could sneak into Day Two.

College Recap:

Moore has been an impact player for the Terps' offense ever since he was a freshman when he finished second on the team in receptions and yards. Since then, he's been a cornerstone piece for an offense with numerous quarterback injuries. Moore led the team in receiving in each of the pass two seasons and eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2017. -- Ben Kercheval