Player Blurb: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Wily route salesman who'll make defenders look silly on routes with mutiple cuts. Athleticism also allows him to be a sharp route-runner. Good trackling the football downfield. Impressive but not spectacular long speed or agility after the catch. Technician at the wideout spot.

College Recap:

Originally a 247Sports three-star recruit from Virginia, Hamilton emerged immediately as a top weapon for Penn State. During his redshirt freshman season of 2014, he posted a team-high 82 catches and 899 receiving yards. The Virginia native then battled through a couple down years that totaled barely more than 1,000 receiving yards, the latter a one-touchdown campaign when he transitioned to the slot full time. In his farewell campaign, Hamilton reestablished himself as one of the Nittany Lions' go-to targets. He finished as their leading receiver by yards and touchdowns, with 857 and nine, respectively. He also finished as one of the nation's best run-blocking wideouts, per Pro Football Focus. Hamilton caught all five passes thrown his way in his final game at the Fiesta Bowl, where he scored two long touchdowns. He finished his PSU career as the all-time leader in receptions. - Andrew Callahan - Lions247