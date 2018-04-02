Player Blurb: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
NFL Draft analysis for Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Big-bodied matchup nightmare tight end with some in-line blocking experience. Tracks ball wonderfully down the field and can make catches with coverage draped on him. Build up speed and good but not great agility.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Britton (S.D.), Goedert redshirted in 2013 before seeing limited work in 2014 as a freshman, then catching 26 balls for 484 yards and three TDs as a sophomore. His breakout came in 2016, when the junior snagged 92 passes for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning him unanimous FCS All-America honors. His biggest performance game against Western Illinois, when Goedert tallied 204 yards and four TDs on eight receptions in one game.
Goedert turned in a strong senior season for the Jackrabbits, catching 72 passes for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns while again being named a unanimous FCS All-American. He posted two 11-receptions games as a senior and topped 100 yards six times, including in four straight games in the middle of the year. --R.J. White
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up