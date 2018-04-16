Player Blurb: Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford
NFL Draft analysis for Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Experience in-line as a blocker and will fire into defensive linemen but that's it. Minimal ability to hang onto blocks or stymie counter moves of any kind. Doesn't play to his size as a receiver and is average after the catch.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of South Jordan, Utah, Schultz caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a TD in 2015. He was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2016 after catching 23 passes for 222 yards and one TD and serving as a critical part of the run-blocking unit. Schultz again shined as a blocker for Bryce Love in 2017 while catching 22 passes for 212 yards and three TDs, earning first-team All-Pac-12 accolades for his performance. -- R.J. White
-
