Player Blurb: Dalyn Dawkins, RB, Colorado State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Smaller framed inside running back who carries the ball with surprising power and suddnesses. Limited burst through the hole and long speed.

College Recap:

Dawkins isn't a huge player for his position and didn't receive a ton of individual accolades, but he was a workhorse in Colorado State's fun offense. With 3,300 career rushing yards, Dawkins was more productive by the year and an underrated runner in a conference full of quality backs. -- Ben Kercheval