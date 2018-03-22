Player Blurb: Dalyn Dawkins, RB, Colorado State
NFL Draft analysis for Dalyn Dawkins, RB, Colorado State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Smaller framed inside running back who carries the ball with surprising power and suddnesses. Limited burst through the hole and long speed.
College Recap:
Dawkins isn't a huge player for his position and didn't receive a ton of individual accolades, but he was a workhorse in Colorado State's fun offense. With 3,300 career rushing yards, Dawkins was more productive by the year and an underrated runner in a conference full of quality backs. -- Ben Kercheval
