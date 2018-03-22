Player Blurb: Dane Cruikshank, CB, Arizona

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Speedy, NFL safety frame. Flashes of high-level athleticism. Occasionally slow to react to what's in front of him. Has the flexibilty to dip around blocks. When he recognizes quickly, he has the speed to get to the football in a hurry. Aware in zone coverage. Experienced blitzer. Hybrid slot cornerback / safety.

College Recap:

A JUCO transfer from Citrus College after playing high-school ball at Ayala in Chino Hills, California, Cruikshank redshirted in his first year with the Wildcats before debuting in 2016, when he started every game on the outside. He intercepted two passes while breaking up seven passes in all and finishing fourth on the team with 60 total tackles.

Cruikshank filled the "spur" safety role for Arizona as a senior, racking up 74 total tackles (4.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three interceptions. In the Foster Farms Bowl, he totaled eight tackles and recorded his only sack of the year against Purdue while breaking up three passes to put a cap on his collegiate career. -- R.J. White