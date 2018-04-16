Player Blurb: Daniel Carlson, PK, Auburn
NFL Draft analysis for Daniel Carlson, PK, Auburn
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Big, well-built kicker who was more accurate earlier in his career than he was in 2017. Plenty of leg to hit from 50-plus yards with good regularity.
College Recap:
A three-star recruit out of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Daniel Carlson finished his career as the most decorated kicker in Auburn history with 14 school records. Carlson, who redshirted as a true freshman, was a four-year starter. He handled punting, placekicking and kickoffs for Auburn as a redshirt freshman going 18 of 24 on field goals. He earned the first of three nominations as a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2015 finishing the year with four field goals of 51-plus yards. Carlson connected on 16 straight field goals as a sophomore, breaking a program record. His 71 percent touchback percentage was fifth nationally.
Carlson was a model of consistency for Auburn as an upperclassman, earning back-to-back SEC Special Teams Player of the Year awards. He finished with a career-high 28 field goals made as a junior. He tied an SEC record with six field goals against LSU. Carlson, who closed out his career as the SEC career scoring leader (480), was 23 of 31 as a senior. He became the first Auburn player in 30 years to hit two field goals of 50-plus yards in a win over Missouri. Carlson has the second-best percentage on 50-plus yard kicks in NCAA history (13 of 21). -- Michael Niziolek
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...