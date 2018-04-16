Player Blurb: Danny Johnson, CB, Southern

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Decent-sized, muscular cornerback with adequate quickness, above-average downfield speed and top-flight ball skills. Can be grabby as he's getting out of his backpedal. Plays the ball like a receiver down the field.

College Recap:

A two-star recruit out of Jackson, Louisiana, Johnson made a consistent impact throughout his career with Southern, starting with his redshirt freshman year, when he had 40 total tackles, three interceptions and 14 passes defensed. He had 38 tackles, 10 passes defensed and three interceptions as a sophomore, then excelled the following year, finishing with 57 total tackles, seven interceptions and 16 passes defensed.

Johnson added 55 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed as a senior, giving him an impressive 55 passes defensed and 16 interceptions over his four years on the field. He also added one TD passing, rushing, receiving and on punt returns in his senior year, as well as returning two of his picks for TDs. Johnson also saw extensive work as a kick returner during his career, averaging 23 yards per return on 43 attempts and scoring one TD as a freshman. -- R.J. White