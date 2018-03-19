Player Blurb: Darious Williams, CB, UAB

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Active ball-attacker who never gives up on a chance to break up a pass. Lacking size, weight, and length. Not limited athletically whatsoever. Downfield speed may be an issue at the next level. Quickness won't be.

College Recap:

Williams was a walk-on for UAB in 2014, recording 23 tackles as a sophomore and returning his one interceptions for a touchdown. With the program going on break, that was Williams' only action before 2017. Williams broke out in his senior season, getting back on the field in 2017 and racking up 50 tackles, including four for loss, while intercepting five passes and returning one for a TD. He also managed 15 passes defensed and one fumble recovery before being named a Pro Football Focus All-American after the regular season. Williams intercepted a pass in four straight games in the middle of the season and added his fifth pick in the regular-season finale against UTEP. --R.J. White