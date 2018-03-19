Player Blurb: Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Jumpy, small-framed cornerback with dynamic return skills and a track record of getting his hands on the football often. Quicker than fast. Requisite leaping ability. Fun prospect. Day Two is possible.

College Recap:

A two-sport athlete out of Robichaud High School in the Detroit area, Phillips joined the Broncos as a receiver, catching 32 passes for 479 yards and two TDs as a redshirt freshman while returning 30 kicks for 792 yards and one TD. He was converted into a cornerback before the 2015 season and recorded five interceptions in his first year at the position, including two at No. 1 Ohio State. He returned one interception for a TD as a sophomore and then three of his four picks in 2016 for touchdowns, adding one kick return TD and one punt return TD. Phillips intercepted three more passes as a senior in 2017, returning one for a touchdown, giving him 12 interceptions with five returned for touchdowns in his career. He also added two kick return touchdowns, giving him five scores in his 130 carer returns. In all, Phillips scored 14 times in his career, with only two coming on offense. --R.J. White