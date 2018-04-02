Player Blurb: Darren Carrington, WR, Utah

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Somewhat tall, lanky wideout. Fantastic hands-catcher. Good body control near sidelines and in jump-ball situations. Long speed is more impressive than burst and quickness, but he's not solely a linear player. Some wiggle.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of San Diego, Carrington started his collegiate career with Oregon, racking up 37 catches for 704 yards with four TDs as a redshirt freshman. He caught 32 passes for 609 yards with six TDs the following year while earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors, then had 43 receptions for 606 yards and five TDs as a junior.

Rather than turn pro after being dismissed from Oregon following a DUI, Carrington decided to play a season in Utah as a graduate transfer in 2017. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 again after posting a career-high 70 receptions for 980 yards and six TDs. Carrington opened the season with three straight games with at least 125 receiving yards, including a three-TD performance against San Jose State. Later, he caught nine passes for 130 yards against his former team, his biggest performance after that blistering start. -- R.J. White