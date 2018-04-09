Player Blurb: Da'Sean Downey, OLB, UMass

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Somewhat undersized twitchy, edge-bender. Likely will take him a while acclimating to the strength of NFL offensive tackles. Uses his hands well just not super-consistent utilizing them. Good speed and athletic traits.

College Recap:

A two-star recruit out of Hartsdale, New York, Downey started five games as a true freshman while recording 35 tackles and one pass break-up. He saw three starts the following year while racking up 43 tackles (4.5 for loss) with one interception. Downey put an exclamation mark on that season, making 20 tackles in his final two games. As a junior, he started six games at outside linebacker while recording 48 tackles (8.5 for loss), six sacks and four forced fumbles.

Downey was named first-team All-ECAC as a senior after starting 11 games at defensive end and finishing with 58 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss. He added six sacks, three pass break-ups and three quarterback hurries to his season line. Downey posted back-to-back games with four tackles for loss in the middle of his senior year as well. -- R.J. White