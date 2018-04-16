Player Blurb: Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa
NFL Draft analysis for Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Electric downfield threat with insane springiness as a leaper and good ball-tracking skills. Doesn't necessarily play up to his timed speed and athleticism. Good balance to occasionally break tackles after the catch.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Madison, Wisconsin, Fountain saw limited action as a freshman, catching 10 passes for 117 yards and a TD. He took on a bigger role as a sophomore, catching 41 passes for 604 yards and five TDs. He again scored five times the following year, though he only gained 413 yards on 33 receptions.
Fountain broke out as a senior, setting career highs in receptions (66) and yards (643) while more than doubling his career TD total by scoring 12 times. He had a quiet season opener before scoring three times in his second game, then rattling off three straight 100-yard games. He had three other games with multiple TDs thoroughout the year, including setting season highs with 10 catches for 139 yards and two TDs in a rout of Monmouth late in the year. -- R.J. White
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...