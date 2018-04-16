Player Blurb: Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Electric downfield threat with insane springiness as a leaper and good ball-tracking skills. Doesn't necessarily play up to his timed speed and athleticism. Good balance to occasionally break tackles after the catch.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Madison, Wisconsin, Fountain saw limited action as a freshman, catching 10 passes for 117 yards and a TD. He took on a bigger role as a sophomore, catching 41 passes for 604 yards and five TDs. He again scored five times the following year, though he only gained 413 yards on 33 receptions.

Fountain broke out as a senior, setting career highs in receptions (66) and yards (643) while more than doubling his career TD total by scoring 12 times. He had a quiet season opener before scoring three times in his second game, then rattling off three straight 100-yard games. He had three other games with multiple TDs thoroughout the year, including setting season highs with 10 catches for 139 yards and two TDs in a rout of Monmouth late in the year. -- R.J. White