Player Blurb: David Bright, OT, Stanford
NFL Draft analysis for David Bright, OT, Stanford
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Ideal offensive tackle skill set for Stanford's diverse run game. Powerful punch and leg churn. Very limited as an athlete. Sees twists but often late on him. Slower kick slide in pass protection. Lacks balance in pass sets.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Santa Ana, California, Bright saw action in 27 games in his first two seasons, then entered the starting lineup in 2016 when he made four starts at left guard and six starts at right tackle. Bright was second-team All-Pac-12 as a senior, starting at right guard during Bryce Love's school-record 301-yard game. He has experience at both tackle and both guard spots throughout his collegiate career. -- R.J. White
