Player Blurb: Davin Bellamy, OLB, Georgia
NFL Draft analysis for Davin Bellamy, OLB, Georgia
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Tall, long edge-rusher typically used in a stand-up position at Georgia. Not a clunky mover for his size. Flashes an occasional swipe move but doesn't possess other pass-rushing moves to beat offensive linemen. Needs to add bulk and strength to develop a bull rush.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Atlanta, Bellamy played sparingly as a redshirt freshman, making 17 total tackles (two for loss). He then took on a larger role in 2015, recording 33 total tackles (5.5 for loss) with three sacks, though he was unable to compete in the TaxSlayer Bowl due to injury. Bellamy played in all 13 games (with 11 starts) as a redshirt junior, establishing career bests with 51 tackles (nine for loss) and five sacks. He had at least a half-sack in each of the team's last three games that season, including one sack in a Liberty Bowl win against TCU.
Bellamy didn't reach the same heights as a senior as he did the previous year, managing 34 tackles (7.5 for loss) but matching his career best with five sacks. He peaked late in the season, recording a sack, forced fumble and pass defensed in his team's SEC title game win over Auburn, then adding 1.5 sacks in the CFP final against Alabama. -- R.J. White
