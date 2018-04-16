Player Blurb: Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State
NFL Draft analysis for Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
NFL-caliber height, length, and bulk to hold up against bigger receivers on the perimeter and when coming downhill against the run. Aware in zone with plus ball skills. Plays with plenty of aggressive to beat blocks on the touside. Hips aren't fluid and doesn't play to his time speed.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Wichita, Kansas, Harris suffered a brutal on-field injury in high school that led to most colleges moving on. He played sparingly as a freshman but racked up 78 total tackles and 10 passes defensed in 2015. He followed that with a junior campaign that included 59 total tackles, a career-best 15 passes defensed and his first two career interceptions, along with a sack and a forced fumble.
As a senior, Harris picked off two more passes and notched two more sacks while managing 57 total tackles. His final year was good enough to earn him second-team FCS All-American honors by the Associated Press. -- R.J. White
