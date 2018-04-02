Player Blurb: Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Strong, squatty defensive tackle who's quick to strike with his heavy hands. Powerful lower body and better movement skills. Flashes variety of counter moves. Lacks explosion off the snap. Could play nose or three-technique in NFL. Nice value in one of the middle rounds.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Immokalee, Florida, Senat posted 18 tackles (0.5 for loss) in limited work as a redshirt freshman, then started 10 games the next season while racking up 45 tackles (5.5 for loss). Senat was named second-team All-AAC as a junior after totaling 49 tackles (seven for loss) with his first career sack. He also had a forced fumble in a Birmingham Bowl win over South Carolina.

Senat saw his production increase as a senior, totaling a career-high 66 total tackles, including 10.5 for loss, and becoming a nuisance for quarterbacks with six sacks on the year. He was named first-team All-AAC for his excellent campaign. While Senat racked up 12 tackles (four for loss) and 2.5 sacks against Houston, his most-impressive performance may have come in a Birmingham Bowl win over Texas Tech, when he racked up three sacks in his team's close victory. -- R.J. White