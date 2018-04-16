Player Blurb: Dee Delaney, CB, Citadel

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Could get drafted on his ball skills alone. Plus downfield speed but not a twitchy player. Extra weight allows him to be a quality run-stopper.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Beaufort, SC, Delaney joined The Citadel, starting in 36 of his 37 appearances. He had 13 interceptions in three years with the program, being named a Walter Camp All-American twice and a first-team AP All-American as a junior. Delaney then joined Miami as a graduate transfer for the 2017 season, making 38 total tackles (1.5 for loss) with one interception, which came in a close win at Florida State. He also recovered a fumble while making five tackles in the Orange Bowl against Wisconsin. -- R.J. White